WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 that a 42-year-old cold case involving a 1980 homicide has officially been closed.

The investigation started on November 6, 1980, when a burnt body was found near I-80 in Wolf Creek Township. The victim, a 16 to 19-years-old male, had third degree burns on approximately 70% of his body, making it impossible for police to identify him at the time.

A DNA profile was gathered in 2007 by using evidence collected during the original 1980 autopsy. The victim’s DNA sample was sent for testing at a genetic genealogy screening.

By identifying the victim’s first cousin, it was determined that the victim was 18-year-old Edwin Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois.

Rodriguez and a man named Nestor Quintanal left Chicago for Florida in the fall of 1980. After leaving, Rodriguez’s family never heard from him again.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reported that charges were filed against Quintanal, but he died in 2002.

Rodriguez’s remains were returned to his family in Chicago.