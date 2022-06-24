HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- This week marks 50 years since the remnants of Hurricane Agnes wreaked havoc on the midstate. At this time, it was the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history. On July 24, 1972, the Susquehanna River crested over 32 feet, forcing roads and bridges to close.

Jim Domen of Shiremanstown grabbed his camera to document what became a piece of Pennsylvania’s history. At the age of 85, he sat down with abc27 News to share the photos he captured.

Flooding in Harrisburg. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Flood waters reach businesses in Harrisburg. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Susquehanna River flooding. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Flooding in Harrisburg. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Susquehanna River. Courtesy: Jim Domen

A young boy is carried to the hospital by River Rescue. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Flood waters surround homes in New Cumberland. Courtesy: Jim Domen

New Cumberland residents take a look at rising flood water. Courtesy: Jim Domen

Flooding in New Cumberland. Courtesy: Jim Domen

View from Negley Park. Courtesy: Jim Domen

A Wormleysburg business submerged in water. Courtesy: Jim Domen