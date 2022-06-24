HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- This week marks 50 years since the remnants of Hurricane Agnes wreaked havoc on the midstate. At this time, it was the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history. On July 24, 1972, the Susquehanna River crested over 32 feet, forcing roads and bridges to close.
Jim Domen of Shiremanstown grabbed his camera to document what became a piece of Pennsylvania’s history. At the age of 85, he sat down with abc27 News to share the photos he captured.