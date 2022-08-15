CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP) are partnering with the local restaurant Black n Bleu for a “Dine to Donate” fundraiser. This fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, September 13 and will benefit the agency’s emergency shelter.

All you have to do is dine in or get take out any time after 5 p.m. and Black n Bleu will donate a portion of your bill to DVSCP and its clients. During the last fundraiser in 2019, the restaurant raised nearly $2,000. The staff and the board members are very excited to bring the popular event back after the pandemic.

“The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic, so the idea that Black n Bleu is giving to us when they are still recovering themselves show the true generosity of this business,” remarked Executive Director Sonya Browne. “We know our supporters will be thrilled to help the agency by simply purchasing a great meal at a great restaurant.”

If you stop by the agency table you can enter in a door prize drawing as a thank you for your support. The staff and volunteers will also be selling tickets where you can enter for a chance to win a ‘Wine & Dine’ raffle basket, including a $50 gift card donated by One13 Social in Carlisle, as well as several bottles of wine.

Last year, a total of 112 people in Pennsylvania lost their lives to domestic violence, increasing the demand for services at DVSCP. Support is needed now than ever.

You can contact Black n Bleu for reservations at 717-458-8105. Black n Bleu is located at 6108 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.