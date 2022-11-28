(WHTM) — Coupons can be a great way to save money at the grocery store, but not everyone has access to digital coupons. Is that unfair?

More supermarket deals require you to use digital coupons, but it’s a problem for many seniors and digitally challenged people. A coalition of consumer groups are asking stores to change things.

Kroger offered Thanksgiving turkeys at $0.49 per pound, but downloading their smartphone app was required. Similarly, chicken breasts for $2.99 were available at Stop & Shop locations, but only through a smartphone app.

Shopper Robin Casagrande thinks these practices are unfair to people who struggle to get the apps to work. “They are annoying, they are obnoxious in the sense that if you can’t figure out how to use the app then you don’t get that discount.”

Six months after a report in ConsumerWorld.org titled “Digital Discrimination,” a coalition of groups is asking stores for help.

“Thirty-nine percent of them do not have smartphones. How do they get the discounts? The answer is that many of them don’t,” said Ed Dworsky of Consumer World.

But don’t expect paper coupons to make a big return any time soon.

Dworsky says we don’t need to transport back to the 1980s, but stores need to allow cashiers to charge the digital price when requested.

“I think they should go with the paper ones for a while. Or half and half, how about that,” Dworsky said.

So far, Kroger and Stop & Shop have not responded to any requests.

Consumer World says with how things stand now, many retirees struggling to make ends meet on social security will be unable to get the discounts that younger shoppers can get.