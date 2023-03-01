(WHTM) — With inflation running at 10% this past year, everyone is looking for discounts. But some savvy people are doing even better than that: They are getting a lot of things for free!

Meggie Brennan is a mom always looking for things to do with her kids that won’t run up the credit card bill. So, she started a website where she found sorts of free deals.

Meggie’s freebie number one is a free dessert or appetizer on your birthday from The Outback, Red Robin, Dunkin Donuts, and more. With some, it doesn’t even have to be your birthday.

“A lot of restaurants have an app, so if you download their app they will give you something free,” Brennan said.

Number two is free makeup samples with no sales pressure at Sephora Stores.

“They actually have boxes of samples that you can try something new in the checkout,” Brennan said.

Freebie Three is DIY how-to clinics at many Home Depot and lowe’s stores on weekends, for both parents and young children.

Freebiee four is free movies and music. You can stream hundreds of classic movies free of charge using Sony Crackle. Pluto TV is a free streaming service with MTV, Nickelodeon, TV Land, and more.

Verizon Unlimited customers can get one year of Disney+ for free. Get free music with ad-supported Pandora, or through the iHeart Radio app.

Looking for something to do with preschoolers that won’t cost you any money? Well, check out the free reading hours at local bookstores.

“Those are great resources if you are looking to do things with your kids for free,” Brennan said.

This leads to freebie number five: Free children’s reading hours at local bookstores and the library.

“There are a lot of events at libraries? they have story times and lots of activities you can get free, author events and things like that,” Brennan said.

Finally, you can find freebies from kids’ bikes and toys to couches and chandeliers in the free section on Craigslist, and that way you don’t waste your money.