(WHTM) — If there was ever a year to get help on your taxes, this is it. Because there are so many tax credits many people don’t know about.

The rush is on at Liberty Tax and other tax preparers right now. Customers like Alex Trejo, just starting his own small business, are trying to fid all the tax breaks they can.

“I gotta figure out what am I gonna do, how am I gonna get this done, how much do I have to pay. It’s all overwhelming,” Trejo said.

Franchise owner Gina Pinto says a professional can find a lot of credits people miss on their own.

“There are a lot of new credits this year, especially for the child care this year, it is new. If they do it at home they may not be aware of these changes,” Pinto said.

Tax season is always confusing, but preparers tell us this year is a bit more confusing than others, because of all the stimulus and credits that have been going out during the pandemic.

“If somebody didn’t get the stimulus, the only way they can do it, they have to file a tax return,” Pinto said.

Gina said many of her clients don’t realize they can get credit for:

Stimulus checks, if you didn’t get the full amount

Child tax credis, if you were short changed

Charitable contributions. You can now claim up to 300 dollars again even if you take the standard deduction,

The Dependant care Credit, which was just expanded to up to $8,000 for daycare.

Earned income creitm which the IRS says 25% of people fail to claim, becuase they don’t know what that is.

Finally, PC Mag’s financial writer Kathy Yakal said if you built a home office during the pandemic, you might qualify for a deduction But…

“Declaring part of your home as a home office, that’s a really tricky deduction. You have to use one portion of your home strictly for business,” Yakal said.

Lastly, if you are a W-2 employee working remotely last year, you may not qualify. So, consult a tax pro so you don’t waste your money.