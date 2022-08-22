(WHTM) — If your home is in need of major repairs, make sure you hire a reputable contractor to do the job.

Hiring a contractor for a project can be stressful, so make sure you research your selection carefully.

One woman who has no home to return to has a warning. A fire ripped through Crystal Stewart’s home in late 2021, leaving her family without a place to stay and all of their possessions gone.

But the story doesn’t end there. Stewart hired a contractor based on a local charity’s suggestion, “He sounded great on the phone, I hired him to rebuild my house,” said Stewart. After paying the contractor $125,000, months went by without any work being done.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“He didn’t file for the permits, he never reached out to the HOA, he’s got $125,000 of my money and it’s gone,” Stewart added.

Stewart is now suing the contractor, hoping she can recover some of the lost money.

How can you avoid a contractor nightmare like Stewart? The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says:

Get quotes from at least three contractors

Then get every detail in writing

Check the BBB website for complaints and reviews

The BBB’s Joicile Ehrlich says that low pricing from contractors can be a red flag. “Be careful of low ballers, those people who come in and give you a very low quote that sounds great,” Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich also said to never pay more than 50% up-front.

Stewart is now renting until she can recover her lost rebuilding money.