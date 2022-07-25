DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 25, at approximately 12:21 p.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to a fatal car crash on the 5700 block of Harmony Grove Road.

A 33-year-old man from Mechanicsburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

The 33-year-old man was driving a 2016 Ford F-450 on Harmony Grove Road before the truck, which also had a 27-year-old passenger, crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 2016 Freightliner dump truck. The driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, Pennsylvania and the 27-year-old passenger in the F-450 were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-647-8355.