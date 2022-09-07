YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application is inviting small businesses to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500.

The BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, through the York County Economic Alliance, and in partnership with Main Street Hanover is pleased to announce this grant. The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application will open Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. through Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. You can view application details here if you are interested in applying.

Priority consideration for the grant will be given to the following:

Businesses that have not received funding from pervious BLOOM grant programs

Businesses owned by Women, or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

Businesses owned by Veterans

The BLOOM Grant Program was created back in 2018. This program helps businesses address needs that will help them to improve productivity, expand their services, or grow to the next level. A total of 129 BLOOM Grants totaling $333,978 have been distributed. These grants have gone to small businesses/organizations in York County, Downtown York, York County Trail Towns communities, to women-owned businesses, start-up entrepreneurs, and graduates of the BLOOM Small Business Development courses.

A total of 54% of grants went to growing businesses owned by persons of color and 65% went to women-owned businesses.

If you are interested in more information regarding the program, you can register here for a virtual information session. The session will be on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are an applicant finalist you will be required to participate in a virtual pitch competition on Thursday, October 6.