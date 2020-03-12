Driver charged after deadly Chambersburg crash

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have charged the driver involved in a weekend crash with homicide by vehicle after the death of one of his passengers.

Chambersburg Police said on Saturday, March 7 around 2:20 a.m. officers tried to pull over a car because the headlights weren’t on. Instead of stopping, the car sped off and the officer stopped following the car.

Minutes later the car crashed at E. McKinley St. and Coldbrook Avenue.

Rinaldi Herrera-Moran, 33, was found in the backseat of the car. He was flown to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The front seat passenger Evelyn Falcon, 60, was ejected from the car after the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver, Ramiro Mendoza-Sales, 25, ran away from the scene. A K9 was able to track him down. He was taken to the hospital to treat injuries to his legs.

He was arrested and charged on Wednesday.