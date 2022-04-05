CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has been charged after a police chase that began in Chester County and later resulted in a fatal accident in Lancaster County.

On April 4 at 9:08 a.m. a Pennsylvania State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in Honey Brook Borough, Chester County that was displaying a stolen registration plate. The vehicle fled west and a pursuit was initiated that continued into Lancaster County westbound on State Route 23.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

State Police say the pursuit continued onto the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County where a second vehicle attempted to turn left into the Conestoga Christian School Parking lot.

The fleeing vehicle, while attempting to pass several vehicles in the opposing lane, struck the second vehicle’s driver’s side.

The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Alicia Whisler of Mohnton, died as a result of her injuries and a 5-year-old girl was transported to Reading Hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the fleeing vehicle, 20-year-old Christofer Pineda-Gasca of North East, Maryland was taken into custody at the scene. Pineda-Gasca was transported to Reading Hospital for minor injuries and blood draw for suspicion of DUI. He was later released from the hospital into the custody of State Police.

After consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Pineda-Gasca has been charged with Homicide by vehicle, Homicide by vehicle while DUI, Accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, Fleeing, or attempting to elude, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence, Receiving Stolen Property and several other summary vehicle code violations.

Pineda-Gasca was transported to Lancaster County Prison, arraigned, and remanded to Lancaster County Prison. after failing to post bail.