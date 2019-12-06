Dry and chilly for the weekend

SATURDAY: Sunny & Brisk. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Cold & Clear. Lo 24.

SUNDAY: Seasonable with Increasing Clouds Late. Hi 43.

After a weak frontal passage overnight, skies have cleared out and temperatures have dropped below freezing this morning. Most of the weekend will feature dry and seasonably chilly conditions with highs today near 39F. Sunday will see much of the same with clouds increasing in the latter portion of the day. Highs tomorrow will likely be in the lower 40s.

An influx of warm and moist air from the south will rule for much of Monday and Tuesday. Get your muck boots ready! Plan for rainfall amounts near a half to one inch. Wednesday will see an ushering in of colder air with clearer skies for the remainder of the work week. Daytime highs will stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

A look ahead to next weekend shows the potential for a cold rain starting Saturday.

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah