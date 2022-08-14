TODAY: Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 83. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Late. Lo 65. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Hi 75. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. After a mainly sunny start, we’ll start to see thicker clouds return later this afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches. This system will eventually bring us some light rain, but with plenty of dry air in place, any showers likely won’t make it into our area until late tonight and Monday morning. With more cloud cover, it will be milder to start Monday.

Monday will offer our best chance for rain this week as the storm slides to our south. Mainly light showers are expected though with generally a quarter inch or less expected. Most rain exits by late Monday night as the storm pulls away but a few showers could linger into Tuesday morning and perhaps Wednesday. With the cloud cover, highs Monday and Tuesday will be stuck in the 70s before bouncing back into the low to mid 80s toward the end of the week.

There are signs of a Bermuda high returning for next weekend with more moisture being drawn north. That could lead to a spike in humidity and storm chances Saturday, although it’s still too early to guarantee any rain.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo