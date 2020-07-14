Dry and less humid weather continues through tomorrow

TODAY: Sunny & Dry. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Dry. Hi 89.

Today will be another typical July day. Expect lots of sunshine, dry weather, but low humidity again. Therefore, it will be a fairly pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight looks calm and pleasant again too with lows in the lower to mid-60s under clear skies. The comet Neowise is likely going to be visible just after dark near the Big Dipper over the next few weeks. Tonight will be clear so you may want to take it in with your family after sunset. Should be a spectacular view! Tomorrow should be hot and dry with highs just shy of 90°.

When the humidity returns, so do the chances for thunderstorms. Areas west of the Susquehanna River are struggling to get any kind of significant rain from thunderstorms and drought development is likely. Southern Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties have been receiving the lion’s share of the storms lately and are near average rainfall. Our storm chances toward the end of the week will be hit-or-miss. Thursday and Friday offer the threat for an afternoon/evening t-storm but don’t bank on rain. It’s not a guarantee.

Expect the upcoming weekend to continue the hot and humid weather with highs in the 90s mainly dry conditions. The potential heat wave looks to stretch into next week too. Stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara