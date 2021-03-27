Dry and mild today, numerous showers, some storms for Sunday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Still Mild. Hi 70. Winds: Light South.

TONIGHT: Turning Cloudy, Showers Late. Lo 53. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Showers, A Storm, Noon Break, Then PM T-storms. Hi 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

The weekend will start off dry with lots of sunshine this morning! A light south wind will help push us near 70 today, with some mid to high level clouds for the afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight as a warm front pushes into the Mid-state, which will eventually lead to some showers late into the night.

Rain will become widespread Sunday morning as the warm front pushes through. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible thanks to some elevated instability, but no severe weather expected early. A break should arrive by lunch-time which should allow enough time for the atmosphere to recover for the afternoon. Highs will push into the low 70s with dew points creeping up near 60, which should give us enough surface instability for a broken line of showers and storms to develop after 1p. Enough wind shear will be available for a gusty storm or two — possibly even a severe one. By Sunday evening, the cold front will sweep through, drying us out for Monday. It will be windy and cooler though.

After a chilly start Tuesday, 60s return for the afternoon with plentiful sunshine. The next cold front will cross Wednesday, with showers spreading in by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly behind this front, offering much cooler air for the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo