Dry and quiet for the weekend, unsettled next week

TODAY: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Milder. Hi 52. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Seasonable. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Cooler. Hi 45. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Today will offer a nice start to the weekend with lots of afternoon sunshine and fairly mild temps in the low 50s. It will turn chilly again tonight under mostly clear skies. Sunday will also be dry but we’re expecting more clouds than sun as a cold front approaches from the west. With our flow coming more out of the southeast, temperatures will only climb into the mid-40s for highs.

Monday will be another mild day with temperatures approaching 60 ahead of the front. However, the warmth will be limited in duration as the front sweeps through during the afternoon, bringing some showers with it followed by much cooler and breezy conditions for Monday night. Tuesday will be cold with highs stuck in the upper 30s.

Wednesday remains a tricky forecast as an area of low pressure tries to come together to our south. Ahead of it, plenty of cold air will be in place Wednesday morning but depending on the track of the storm, warmer air could move in during the afternoon. There is also uncertainty with the strength of the storm itself with some guidance suggesting a more juicy Gulf storm with others hinting at a more sheared out, weaker storm. Either way, a light wintry mix could fall by the early morning commute Wednesday with a possible transition to plain rain by the afternoon. We should know more in the next few days so stay tuned! It will stay chilly behind this storm with highs next Thursday and Friday still stuck in the low to mid 40s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo