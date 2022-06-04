TODAY: Sunny, very low humidity. High 78.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, cool and dry. Lo 56.

SUNDAY: Sunny, very low humidity. High 78.

Last weekend brought plenty of sunshine and hot weather with highs near 90°. That was a nice preview of the hotter periods of summer to come. But this weekend may be a nice step back! Temperatures in the mornings over the next three days stay in the 50s, with afternoon temperatures then rising to the upper 70s and low 80s! Very few clouds will be around as dry air really takes hold.

Additional clouds begin to arrive for the second half of Monday. A front should be closer to the Midstate by Tuesday afternoon. The front will help trigger some showers and storms, however temperatures do not change by a lot. Much of the week ahead features temperatures right on par with seasonable averages- highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, plus nighttime temperatures in the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso