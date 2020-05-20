Dry stretch continues through tomorrow, rain by Friday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Lo 46.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 70.

It’s a broken record forecast for Central PA lately thanks to a stagnant pattern. That’s not a bad thing unless the weather is bad right?! And the weather has been fairly pleasant this week. That should continue today as a cut-off upper low sits to our west and high pressure sits to our north. Expect thin clouds overhead for much of today with sunshine breaking through, similar to Monday and Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s with a stiff breeze continuing from the east. Winds will be gusty, over 20 mph at times. The east wind will bring clearing skies tonight and it could get chilly tonight as the winds back off a bit. Lows will be in the 40s.

The upper level low responsible for heavy rain across the Ohio Valley down through the Carolinas will stay well southwest of Pennsylvania through Thursday, which should maintain the dry weather locally. In fact, indications are that tomorrow should bring a fair amount of sunshine with highs near 70°. By Friday, the low will turn more into a trough as it begins to pivot toward our area. Showers will return during the day Friday and may linger into Saturday as well. The good news is most of the Memorial Day weekend looks dry and temperatures will rebound into the 70s for Sunday and Monday and could go even higher for the final week of May. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara