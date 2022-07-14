TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry with low humidity. High 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High 88.

A fast-moving cold front didn’t bring a lot of action to the region last evening, but a few places picked up a quick shower and rumbles of thunder. Now that the front has passed, drier weather is here through the end of the work week. Today and tomorrow feature lower humidity levels than the past few days and highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. This is great for any outdoor plans, enjoy this beautiful summer weather!

By the weekend the humidity will jump up ahead of the next front and area of low pressure. A few tall clouds on Saturday afternoon/evening may produce a few downpours, but more stray storms are likely by Sunday. The front passes on Monday, so it is more likely to receive some rain then. Remember, thunderstorms bring widely scattered rain so even then it is not a guarantee to see some needed rain.

Trends for next week show multiple days of hitting 90°, so a prolonged heat wave is possible from the weekend through the middle of next week. The heat does not look extreme with highs in the low 90s, but this may continue to stress the already dry conditions locally.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso