Drying Out Today, Milder This Afternoon

TODAY: Showers End Early, Peeks of PM Sun. Hi 50. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: A Few Showers Late. Lo 42. Winds: Light.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Scattered, Light Showers. Hi 48. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Showers moved through overnight but didn’t bring more than a quarter inch of rain in most spots. Light showers early this morning should wrap up by 6-7am as a front gets squashed just south of the viewing area. In fact, we should see some sun break out early this afternoon which will help give temperatures a boost into the low 50s today.

Another front approaches tonight, keeping clouds around and allowing for a few light showers to develop with a few lingering into Thursday. Clouds will be more stubborn Thursday which will keep temperatures in the 40s for most places. By New Year’s Eve Day, we should begin to see more sun break out which will allow for more milder air and highs climbing into the mid-50s. Any New Years Eve celebrations still look dry with temperatures in the upper 40s as we usher in 2022.

The next soaking rain is poised to arrive New Years Day morning. Periods of rain will continue through the afternoon before rain tapers off to just a few showers Saturday night and Sunday. By late-Sunday, a powerful front will cross, dropping temperatures into the mid-20s by Monday morning. Highs early next week will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, but dry weather will return.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo