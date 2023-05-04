BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many teens learn to drive for the first time with a parent in the passenger seat watching and instructing them. But, there is no way to safely experience impaired driving on the road.

That is where the Pennsylvania DUI simulator comes into the picture.

The virtual driving experience visited Biglerville High School In Adams County on Thursday, to make students understand the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during prom season.

“I thought it was a pretty good simulator, it would show how drinking will impair your vision and reaction time,” Biglerville High School sophomore Jason Crook said.

“I really just think it can start here with the simulator but it’s got to be something we as parents, teachers, and those people these kids look up to and talk to that we’re driving home this message, it just can’t be a one-day thing,” State farm Agent Devon Ellis said.

Vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among American teens. Inexperience is the leading cause of teen crashes.