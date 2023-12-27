YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The live stream camera which overlooks a bald eagle’s nest in York County is back on.

The video shows the bald eagle couple building their nest during the week at Codorus State Park, which is located near Hanover. According to abc27’s media partner LancasterOnline, the live stream camera went dark a few months ago.

This was because the company that runs the camera lost its power source.

A social media campaign to raise money for the camera was then launched and was able to quickly raise the $10,000 needed for a new power source.

To access the camera, click here.