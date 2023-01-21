PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WHTM) — Whatever worries fans had about the cohesion of the Eagles’ offense following a sluggish finish to the season were wiped away Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia welcomed in New York for the third meeting between the NFC East rivals this season and came away with their most decisive of three wins against the Giants this year in a 38-7 win in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Eagles offense went to work quickly on their first possession, with Jalen Hurts hitting Devonta Smith in stride for 40 yards to flip the field on the second play from scrimmage. Hurts found tight end Dallas Goedert in the flat and he did the rest from 16 yards out to put the Eagles on the board later in the drive and hand Philadelphia a 7-0 lead.

They went right back to work with a methodical drive later in the first quarter, culminating in a Hurts screen pass to Smith from nine yards out with AJ Brown serving as lead blocker to help extend Philadelphia’s lead to 14-0.

The second quarter went much like the first, with the Eagles doing what they wanted on the ground, as Boston Scott and Hurts found the end zone on the ground before halftime as Philadelphia took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

The Giants got on the board in the third quarter with a unique play design that featured Saquon Barkley as a wildcat quarterback handing off to backup running back Matt Breida for an eight yard touchdown run, but it was too little too late for New York.

The Eagles dangerous rushing attack guided Philadelphia all night, as Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Jalen Hurts combined for 268 yards. A 35 yard touchdown run from Gainwell put the game to bed for Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, as he led the way with 112 yards rushing.

Hurts finished 16-24 passing with 154 yards and two touchdowns, and added nine rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Defensively, the Eagles bothered Daniel Jones all night, as he was just 15-27 for 135 yards and an interception and was sacked five times. Saquon Barkley was limited to nine carries for 61 yards.

Now the Eagles wait to see their NFC Championship game opponent when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 6:30 p.m.