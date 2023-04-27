KANSAS CITY, Mo (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with the 30th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles had two first round selections and used them both on Bulldogs as they selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the 9th overall pick earlier in the night.

Smith played only eight games in 2022 after a torn pectoral muscle forced him to miss the remainder of the season. But he was a force to be reckoned with when he was on the field. The Savannah, Georgia native had 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Known for his explosiveness off the edge, Smith ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He was ranked as the most athletic defensive end at the combine by NFL Next Gen Stats and is projected by the league to become an above average starter.

Even though he fell into the bottom of the first round after his injury, Smith is a top-tier defensive talent. Prior to the season, he was Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, an award given to the top defender in college football.

The Eagles’ next pick in the draft is 61st overall (Round 2). They addressed their defensive needs on the opening night, and could look to focus on the other side of the ball on Friday. Philadelphia could look to address their running back situation after losing Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.