HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be reopened this weekend.

According to a release, the ramp that has been closed since mid-July will be reopened for traffic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m. A detour that has been in place since the closure began will be lifted.

This work was part of a project that includes bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign, and sign structure replacement, and other miscellaneous construction work on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81 in the city.

Below is a map of where the ramp was closed since mid-July.