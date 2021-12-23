Eastern Lancaster County gets new area code to accommodate growing population

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new area code is coming to Eastern Lancaster County. The county’s 610 and 484 area codes could run out of available phone numbers by 2023, if not sooner.

“We’ve been through change already. it changes and you get used to it,” said Dan Mooney, a local resident.

Dan Mooney grew up in the eastern part of Lancaster County and says he remembers what it was like before.

“I’m dating myself because I remember when you used to dial, you used to dial seven numbers, and then area codes came in. This whole area was 215,” Mooney said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the addition of the new 835 area code earlier this month, affecting areas as far as Sadsbury Township. They say they’re doing it to accommodate the region’s growing population.

“Growth is a big thing in Chester and Lancaster County, especially Lancaster county because property taxes are lower,” he added.

Once all available numbers are exhausted, new customers will be given 835 area code. Existing customers don’t have to worry.

Just for reference, both the 484 and 610 area codes were first introduced in the middle-to-late 90s — showing just how much Lancaster County is really growing.