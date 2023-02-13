LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Executive Deputy Secretary Angela Fitterer visited Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with U.S. Department of Education (USDE) Under Secretary James Kvaal.

While visiting, President Pedro Rivera organized a roundtable discussion with students, educators, and staff. The college’s accredited, two-year course offerings were highlighted during the discussion.

“Schools like Thaddeus Stevens play a critical role in Pennsylvania’s education system—they are giving students the skills and experiences they need to leave school and obtain fulfilling, family-sustaining careers,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Fitterer. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to success, and it is critical that we continue to support and invest in the schools that provide students with an engaging, tailored approach to learning and will allow them to chart their own course.”

In Pennsylvania, CTE allows students to gain hands-on learning experience, allowing them to apply academics in real-world situations. The programs are built on the foundation of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success.

“Graduates of our programs are in high demand here in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said Pedro Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. “In two years or less, we equip our students with the skills they need to thrive in the growing number of hands-on, good-paying jobs that are waiting for them.”

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a two-year technical college that prepares students for skilled employment in the workforce.