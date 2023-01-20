(WHTM) — Don’t get your hopes up about egg prices going down.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture just released its monthly chicken and egg report. This survey of chicken and egg production covers the entire country and also has reports on regional statistics.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

One of their reports covers egg production in Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland. From December 20212 to December 2002, production of eggs in Maryland went up two percent from last year, production in New York went up one percent, and Pennsylvania went down 17 percent.

Nationwide egg production is down six percent from last year.

The report gives no reason for the downturn. But national reports have cited high feed costs, supply chain issues, and avian flu as major causes. Nationwide, bird flu has killed (or forced farmers to destroy) millions of chickens. Unfortunately, it takes time to raise a new generation of egg producers.

To see the complete report, click here.

To see additional USDA reports, click here.