(WHTM) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that GE Appliances has recalled thousands of cooktops due to a burn hazard.

According to the commission, the cooktops can stay on even after knobs have been turned to the “off” position. This is due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured between between July 2022 and September 2022.

The recall includes GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST. The recalled cooktops were sold with either black or white glass surfaces and have four radiant burners with four corresponding “Hot Cooktop” lights. There are also four burner control knobs located on the right side of the surface.

Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030DJ4BB (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030SJ4SS (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled GE electric radiant cooktop, model no. JP3030TJ4WW (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Location of cooktop product label (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The following model numbers, UPC codes, serial numbers and prefixes are affected by the recall and are printed on the on-product label located on the bottom of the cooktop, near the front left burner.

Model Number UPC Code Serial Number or Serial Number Prefix JP3030DJ4BB 084691809609 LT081195Q – LT081286Q

MT-

RT-

ST- JP3030SJ4SS 084691809074 LT015466Q – LT015467Q

LT048419Q – LT048420Q

LT073851Q

LT129159Q – LT129183Q

MT-

RT-

ST- JP3030TJ4WW 084691809081 LT148064Q – LT148068Q

LT118335Q

MT-

RT-

ST-

The commission is telling consumers to immediately contact GE Appliances for a repair.

GE Appliances can be reached at their toll-free number at 877-261-1509 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://geappliances.com/ge/recall/jp3030-cooktop-2023 or https://www.geappliances.com/.

When not using the cooktop, they should be turned off at the circuit breaker. Consumers should also not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktops.

If a burner has remained on even after the knobs are switched to “off,” the “On” indicator light will not be illuminated, but the “Hot Cooktop” light corresponding to the burner will be. The “Hot Cooktop” light will remain on until the unit is turned off at the circuit breaker.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the commission, there have been 83 reports of incidents of the burner knobs failing to regulate temperature accurately or powering off. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recalled cooktops were sold at home improvement and appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, beginning July 2022 and running through 2023 for between $1,110 and $1,220.