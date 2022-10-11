HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals a surprising thing. There were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 20-21.

“A reportable outage is when you have 2,500 customers out for at least six hours,” said Terry Fitzpatrick, CEO and President of the Energy Association of Pennsylvania.

Last year, there were 63 such events in Pennsylvania. The highest number since the commission began collecting data in 1993. Compare that to 46 the year before. The data is a compilation of PA’s 11 electric distribution companies, including PPL.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“With the weather becoming more extreme over time we have to continue to invest because people want the lights on. They don’t want their refrigerators to turn off,” Terry Fitzpatrick said.

Saturated soil sending trees into power lines are the main reason the power goes out. That doesn’t surprise abc27 Chief Metereologist Eric Finkenbinder.

“The number of thunderstorm days but then also coupled with the amount of rain that we saw from Ida. So it was a wet summer. That had a lot to do with a lot of the downed trees and saturated soil,” said abc27 Chief Metereologist Eric Finkenbinder.

The Energy Association of Pennsylvania says that aging infrastructure needs updating.

“The utilities have put a lot of money into their systems over the past decade. Storm hardening is part of the emphasis there. Stronger poles, more resilient wires,” Terry Fitzpatrick said.

New technology is helping utility companies identify a power outage and restore service faster.

“Can you eliminate them entirely. Well no, and if you tried to design a system that would eliminate them entirely it would be too expensive,” Fitzpatrick said.

Where is the money going to come from to upgrade infrastructure? The Energy Association of Pennsylvania says the way they expect that to happen is through higher utility bills.