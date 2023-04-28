(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are 3rd graders at Thomas W. Holtzman Elementary

School in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

The students didn’t seem to mind the rain today when they celebrated Arbor Day by learning about the importance of trees.

They also helped plant a black gum tree at Christian McNaughton Memorial Park.

“It’s so great to see a generation coming up that has an appreciation for things that we’re going to need to sustain the environment,” said Frank Lynch, president of the Susquehanna Township Commissioners.

Each student also got to take home a tree to plant on their own.