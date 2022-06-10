Elizabethtown is the latest school district to face a challenge on one of its books, but this growing movement isn’t new.

“It’s definitely amped up in recent years but every year I’d say I’ve had parents sometimes question texts that are in our curriculum,” said Kristy Moore, parent and public school teacher.

The book in question is “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews.

A parent filed a formal complaint with the area school board claiming “obscene and sexual” content,

and saying the book had “little value.” Public school teacher Kristy Moore disagrees.

“While it was offensive to some, art mimics life to me. It was a realistic depiction of the way young people might talk,” Kristy Moore said.

Pennsylvania is second only to Texas with the highest number of banned books.

“In this country we’ve seen attempts to ban books for almost 400 years,” said Elizabeth Lewis, a retired educator.

Longtime resident Judi Grove is the co-founder of Freedom Readers Elizabethtown.

Her group meets at Elizabethtown Public Library to discuss and share their thoughts on other banned books. Among them “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “The 1619 Project.”

“It really is an educational experience for them to read all different kinds of books because i think once we remove reading and that we are going to be chipping away at our democracy,” said Judi Grove, retired realtor and co-founder of the Freedom Readers Elizabethtown.

These women want to make one thing clear.

“One parent should not be able to make that choice for other families,” said Kristy Moore.

The school board may have denied the parent’s request to remove “Me Earl and the Dying Girl” from the middle and high school libraries, but they can still appeal.