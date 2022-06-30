NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Southern Regional Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Summit Grove campground in New Freedom Wednesday.

State Police issued a missing endangered person advisory for Pau Kahi Wednesday night. The advisory said Kahi is about 5’7″ and weighs around 121 lbs.

He was last wearing a white t-shirt and black and green swim trunks on the campgrounds around 3:45 p.m.

Summit Grove posted on its Facebook page that Kahi was visiting the grounds with his church youth group. It said every resource has been deployed to find him.

It said police and rescue crews have recommended that the camp cancel camps for Thursday, June 30.

Summit Grove is a non-denominational Christian camp and conference center.