SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Area EMS is partnering with UPMC to bring health care into people’s homes and keep them out of the hospital.

When the COVID pandemic hit, it changed the way the agency thought about health care.

“The strain on the health care system is inevitable,” Captain Heather Franzoni said.

EMS, by definition, is about emergency services, but Franzoni said the agency wanted to do more to support the health care system.

“Reducing hospital admission, kind of taking the strain off the 911 system,” she explained.

At the end of last year, Shippensburg EMS started the paramedicine program to do just that.

EMS staff get referrals from UPMC after someone is discharged from the hospital, and they respond within 24 to 48 hours to a patient’s home to answer any questions or connect them with resources.

“Someone gets out of the hospital, let’s say that they’re confused about their medicine,” Franzoni said. “The paramedicine program allows our staff to go out in non-emergency mode, in the comfort of their own home to maybe take their vitals, maybe explain the pulse ox[imeter] to them, maybe explain to them about their certain medication.”

Franzoni said this avoids 911 call and another trip to the hospital.

“Keep admission rates down and keep the 911 system for emergencies,” she said.

It also allows emergency staff to connect with the community.

“It’s nice just to go into somebody’s home and sit down and maybe learn, what is their dog’s name,” Franzoni said.

Recently, Shippensburg EMS received a $40,000 grant from Partnership for Better Health. That is money they can use for new equipment.

“We also are making, getting equipment like basic to-go kits for the staff to be able to kind of grab and go and have everything that they need,” Franzoni said.

This will help them grow the program — Franzoni said they hope to connect with more health systems in the future.

“We’re really excited to kind of get this underway and be able to support our community in a different manner,” she said. “Kind of work together to collaboratively make our health care system better.”

The next steps for this program include raising the money to get a vehicle and staff members dedicated just to these non-emergency calls.