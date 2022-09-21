The emu pictured is not the emu that has escaped.

North Hopewell Township, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose.

The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.

Emus are flightless birds with soft brown feathers. They can reach up to six feet tall.

It was reported the emu was last seen in the area of Hill Street and Spruce Roads.