EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township Police have arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing human remains on Facebook.

According to a release, on June 14, 2022, police received a call for suspicious activity located in the 200 block of North Enola Road. An investigation was conducted and determined that 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Enola was allegedly buying body parts from a female in Arkansas.

Human remains were located in Enola, Arkansas, and Scranton and were being sold on Facebook for monetary gain.

Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bail on charges of felony Dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

The cooperative investigation was conducted by the East Pennsboro Township Police, FBI Harrisburg, FBI Scranton, FBI Arkansas, Arkansas State Police, Cumberland County Coroners office, Cumberland County Forensics Division, Bloomsburg Police Department, United States Postal Service, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 14.