LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been convicted on two counts of robbery on Wednesday, June 7 for using a pellet gun to rob two convenience stores back in June and July of 2022.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, Colby Mummaw, 27, was found guilty by a jury on one count of robbery for each incident after a three-day trial.

The first robbery occurred around 10:56 p.m. on June 20, 2022. A masked man entered Turkey Hill located at 930 South State Street in Ephrata. He pointed a gun at the female clerk and bound her hands behind her. He then took money from the safe and fled the store. The office states that Mummaw took about $391.

The second robbery took place on July 21, 2022, around 4:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rothsville Road. The office states that the clerk refused to comply. That was when Mummaw shot him with a pellet gun and fled the scene, without stealing any money.

The district attorney’s office states that video evidence presented from an area near the second robbery, showed a white 2005 Ford Expedition traveling in the area before and after the robbery. Investigators confirmed that Mummaw bought the vehicle and parked it at the store.

The two incidents lead Ephrata Police to Mummaw’s residence. A search warrant was executed at his home on July 22. As a result of the searches, officers found several items connected to both of the robberies, including backpacks, masks, CO 2 cartridges, a CO 2 pistol, and zip ties.

Ephrata Police Department Detective Brandon Bartholomew filed charges and investigated the case.