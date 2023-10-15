(WHTM) – abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder and Capitol Bureau Reporter/Anchor Dennis Owens were both honored during the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards Saturday night in Lancaster.

Eric Finkenbinder received a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for Best Talent in the Weather category of Saturday’s awards. This year’s award is the fifth consecutive year Eric has received this honor and the sixth overall in his career.

Eric has worked at abc27 for 20 years and has previously been recognized by the Pennsylvania Associated Press and Harrisburg Magazine.

Dennis Owens was honored during Saturday’s ceremony as the newest member of the Silver Circle Society, recognizing those with more than 25 years of “working in pursuit of our profession’s highest and most noble goals” in the Mid-Atlantic region.

He joins former abc27 forecaster Chuck Rhodes and late Sports Director Gregg Mace in the Silver Society.

Dennis joined abc27 in 1993 starting as a weekend sports anchor before moving to news. He’s won 15 Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards with more than 70 nominations in his career.