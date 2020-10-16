Eric Trump, Vice President Mike Pence to visit Pa. Friday, Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eric Trump is hosting several campaign events for his father President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Friday and Saturday.

There is a Catholics for Trump event happening in Chalfont, Bucks County Friday at 4 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., Eric Trump will launch the Second Chance Voices for Trump Coalition in Scranton, Lackawanna County.

The campaign says the coalition will mobilize those impacted by and passionate about President Trump’s criminal justice reform.

At 12 p.m., Eric Trump is scheduled to make his way over to Dunmore, Lackawanna County for another Make America Great Again event.

Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a Make America Great Again event at the Reading Regional Airport in Berks County.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrats are continuing their Broken Promises tour ahead of Pence’s visit.

They’re hosting a virtual press conference Friday to discuss the president’s economic policies and coronavirus response.

That Zoom discussion is happening at 3:45 p.m.