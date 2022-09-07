(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas.

Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

According to police, the shark attack happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Police report the woman and her family were on a tour, snorkeling in the waters northwest of Rose Island, in The Bahamas, when the 58-year-old woman was attacked.

The woman reportedly received serious injuries to the left side of her body. Police say tour operators along with family members attempted to rescue her, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

The woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, has been identified as Caroline DiPlacido, an employee at Gannon University in downtown Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Gannon University released the following statement, in part, to its students and staff:

“Yesterday, we learned the sad news of the sudden passing of Caroline DiPlacido, ‘86, project coordinator for the Office of Community and Government Relations, Erie Campus. She was vacationing with her family in the Bahamas…”

“Let us remember Caroline with affection and hope. We will gather in her name at 3 p.m. today in Waldron 219 for a brief prayer service. Let us also care for each other today and always.”

Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on this story.