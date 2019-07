HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A Saturday evening storm caused some problems for people across the Mid-State.

Tree branches fell on North Front Street in Susquehanna Township. The debris was so bad emergency shutdown the road because it was difficult for drivers to get around.

The Mixtape Festival at Hershey Stadium was delayed an hour because of the storm.

Thousands of PPL customers in Dauphin and Lancaster counties were without power.