HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the past week, the community has stepped up to help more than 20 vendors that were affected by the fire at Broad Street Market, and Saturday was no different.

Saturday was the market’s Christmas in July event. It had been scheduled for a few months, but it looked a little different now since the brick building of the market is out of commission.

Organizers said there were about 12 brick-building vendors set up outside. They say the support has been overwhelming.

“Everyone is showing up and bringing their support and it’s actually pretty overwhelming and very touching,” Jessica Kost, Owner of Sweet 717, said.

“It keeps us going, especially after such a tough week, just to see there are people willing to get on board and help and do whatever they can to lend a helping hand,” Tanis Monroy, Executive Director of Broad Street Market said.

Organizers said hundreds attended the event, even some from out of state.

The undamaged stone building will remain open during its normal business hours.