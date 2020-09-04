Eviction order could help local tenants in danger of losing their homes

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — A new order could help Pennsylvanians who risk losing their homes. An executive order signed by President Trump lets the CDC temporarily stop evictions.

Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, said it protects people who can’t pay their rent because of Covid-19.

She says the order goes into effect tomorrow.

Tenants are required to give their landlord a written notice if they plan to use this protection.

“Really really important and critical in protecting public health for people who are still struggling because of Covid-19, unable to pay their rent, not because any fault of their own, but as a result of job loss related to Covid-19,” Chamberlain said.

The alliance says it is important that people understand this only delays evictions until the end of 2020 — full rent is still owed and tenants should pay as much as they can while the order is in place.