(WHTM) — Nearly 21 million children are expected to get food benefits this summer, thanks to the US Agriculture Department.

The summer EBT program is meant to supplement existing summer programs that have a limited reach. In 2022, Congress made the Summer EBT program permanent. Starting this year, the federal government will give kids an extra $120.

The US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Harrisburg on Wednesday touting the program.

“All of that is paid for by the federal government. We anticipate with 70% of those eligible now participating because of the 35 states, all of our territories, and four tribes, that we will probably invest about two and a half billion dollars of federal money into the program,” Vilsack said

Families with children who are eligible for free or reduced lunches will qualify for summer EBT.