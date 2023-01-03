(WHTM) — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in a Monday night game, ending up in the hospital, experts say knowing how to quickly recognize an emergency and stepping in to help can make all the difference.

In a sudden cardiac arrest, time is crucial. Knowing what to do right away could save someone’s life.

“Everyone is susceptible to it, it does not discriminate between athletes and non athletes,” Julie Walker, executive director of The Peyton Walker Foundation, said.

Walker knows all too well what sudden cardiac arrest can do.

“We want to prevent this devastating heartache, she said.

Nine years ago, she lost her daughter Peyton, who was being treated for a heart condition.

“She was under the care of a cardiologist, she was on medication, she had restrictions to her activities, and we still experienced a sudden cardiac arrest,” Walker said.

Walker described how she felt when she first heard what happened to Damar Hamlin.

“My daughter texted me and said, ‘Mom you have to turn on the TV, there’s an NFL player on the field getting CPR,’ and it gives me goosebumps even to talk about it right now,” she said.

The incident made her realize everyone was paying attention.

“You watched the video, you saw this player go down in cardiac arrest, so we know what it looks like,” Walker said.

That attention and awareness is what Walker is trying to achieve through The Peyton Walker Foundation, started in her daughter’s name.

“We need to create this culture of responsiveness in our own community,” she said.

She wants to help people recognize a cardiac arrest and then teach them how to help. The foundation holds CPR trainings and donates AEDs throughout the community. Walker said these skills are easy to learn.

“[AEDs] will tell you what to do step by step,” she said, adding there is no need to be afraid of misusing the machine. “An AED will not deliver a shock to somebody who’s not in a shockable rhythm.”

“The AED is pivotal…getting it to the person immediately is definitely the key,” Penn State Health cardiologist Dr. Soraya Samii said.

Samii said an AED is the best tool when every second counts.

“Within minutes of not getting the blood flow to the brain, you can have damage to the brain,” she said.

Walker said you really cannot go wrong learning what to do and being prepared.

“Learn CPR, find out where the AEDs are and figure out ‘Am I ready to jump in and try to help save a life?'” she said.

Walker and her foundation are in the middle of rolling out the 4 Minute City program in Cumberland County, donating 300 AEDs to make sure there is one within four minutes of any location.