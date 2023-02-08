HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Business leaders have stated the Midstate job market may be limited, but it remains healthy.

That is among the takeaways from the Economic Forecast Meeting that was held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and hosted by the Harrisburg Reginal Chamber and CREDC.

Local and national speakers shared the latest trends on inflation and the workforce. For example, the dynamics in the local job market have flipped.

“About a year ago, we had twice as many job openings as we had unemployed individuals. Right now, that is reversed. So we have about twice as many unemployed people than job openings, which means we have a less competitive labor market but still a strong labor market here in the Capital Region,” the President and CEO of Harrisburg Chamber and CREDC Ryan Unger said.

Economists state that Midstate is not seeing the massive layoffs that are occurring now at big tech companies.