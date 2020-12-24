Extra crews, resources from PPL to prepare for Christmas Eve storm

Instead of a white Christmas, the Midstate is going to have a wet Christmas as a major storm moves to the region on Christmas Eve.

The abc27 Weather team says to expect heavy rain and damaging winds, which could knock out power.

To prepare, PPL Electric Utilities has called in crews and resources from other parts of the country to answer the call, should Midstate residents lose power.

“We are expecting outages and preparing our crews to work in shifts around the clock to address any outages that may occur. We are bringing in additional crews from other parts of the country to assist with restoration efforts,” PPL said Wednesday in a press release.

The company is asking customers to take time to prepare for a potential outage. This includes:

Charging cell phones and other devices so they are ready to use in case of an outage.

Preparing and maintaining an emergency kit with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need.

Staying clear of any downed power lines. PPL says to always assume any downed line is energized.

And if you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

Should residents lose power, PPL says there are multiple ways to report the outage.

Online, visit pplelectric.com/outage. To text the outage, text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775) or report it by phone at 1-800-342-5775 and using the interactive voice response (IVR) system.