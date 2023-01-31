HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Huntingdon County are warning residents to use “extreme caution” if they come across a man they say threatened troopers with knives.

Police are currently searching for 40-year-old Jedediah Rawlings, of Alexandria, after a traffic stop on 2nd Street in Huntingdon ended with him taking off in his white 2012 Chrysler 200.

Rawlings reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest when he was pulled over around 10:35 Monday morning. When police ordered him out of the vehicle, he fled from the scene. During the chase, troopers said he pulled over into a parking lot only to get out and pull multiple knives.

Troopers said Rawlings threatened them before getting back in his car and fleeing.

Anyone who might come across Rawlings is asked to use “extreme caution” and to call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jedediah Rawlings, you’re asked to call Trooper Brenneman at 814-627-3161.

Note: Photos were not available at the time of this writing, they will be included when available.