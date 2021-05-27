Facebook will no longer remove COVID-19 related posts during investigation

(WHTM) — As the United States investigates the origins of COVID-19, Facebook is lifting its ban on some unproven claims.

According to Facebook, it will no longer remove posts that claim the virus was man-made as long as the investigation continues.

There are two theories currently coming from the investigation of COVID-19’s origins, as ordered by President Joe Biden.

Either the virus was transmitted through contact with an infected animal, or it escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China a month before China reported it.

Previous U.S. studies did not find a definitive answer.