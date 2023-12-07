(WHTM) — A fake-blood covered knife was discovered by TSA at a Pennsylvania Airport, according to TSA Northeast Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The fake knife was discovered at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Farbstein said in a post to X, formerly Twitter on Thursday morning.

“You can’t make up the crazy stuff that travelers have brought to the @FlyABE_ @TSA security checkpoint recently. Here’s what I mean–a fake blood-covered knife. Like, really, dude? C’mon!” Farbstein wrote.

This incident comes as TSA is gearing up for a the busy holiday travel season in the coming weeks.

Travelers can also view a list of prohibited items online on TSA’s website.